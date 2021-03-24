We have all been there, driving a humbling 80 mph on the interstate on our way to pick up a last-minute gift or card for any special occasion. We all have seen the Walgreens parking lot overflowing with people the night before Valentine’s Day, with panicked looks written all over their faces.
Ashley Savage, co-owner of Proud Postage, is working toward her dream of having LGBTQ related cards easily accesible, so that all people can run out at the last minute and grab a card.
Over time, after being in a long-term relationship, Savage said she started to notice the gap for LGBTQ community members relating to greeting cards.
“We are working to fill the gap because when you’re seeking something that represents you and it’s not largely available in the marketplace, it is frustrating,” Savage said.
Proud Postage, the greeting card company that launched officially in 2020, came about after a lot of time thinking about the gap.
“We were hanging out with some close friends and I had a friend suggest the name ‘pride postage’ and it just kind of stuck. We changed the name to Proud Postage later on for web traffic purposes,” Savage said.
This young start-up was started by college students who care deeply about representation and inclusion in all things. While greeting cards are a specific way to add inclusion, it is an important way to be inclusive, she said.
“The main message of this company is that we are a company built by the [LGBTQ] community for the [LGBTQ] community, we are using our community to create a card company relevant for us,” Savage said.
Proud Postage is still in the early stages of a new business. At the beginning, there were a lot of problems to solve. From a name change, to working with a new illustrator, Proud Postage is in the process of rebranding and hoping to reach a larger audience. In the beginning, Savage explained the overthinking that went into Proud Postage. It started almost too specific, and in return left people out.
“We launched Proud Postage in January, and now we are currently working to make it the best we can,” Savage said. “Proud Postage dropped its first batch of the re-branded cards just in time for Valentines Day, and now they are currently working on new designs for upcoming holidays.
To find out more about Proud Postage, visit @proud postage on instagram or https://proudpostage.wixsite.com/website.
