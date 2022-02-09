Nutrition World of Cabot recently expanded its operations to include a Conway location at 2105 Harkrider St., Ste. 3.
Owner Amanda Uhl said Nutrition World was born in 1991, and the enterprise has grown ever since.
“My mother-in-law, Cathy, started this business and grew it to what it was before we took over. In 2019, she was looking to retire and my husband and I decided to buy the business in July of 2019 with the hopes and dreams of opening another location,” Uhl said. “Our Cabot location grew to be a much-needed asset to the community, which led others from other communities to stop in and check us out.”
She said Conway has appealed to her for many reasons, including its growth.
“I recently had the opportunity to go through a program with the Cabot Chamber that allowed me access to information and data that solidified our choice in Conway,” she said. “Conway is a very health-conscious community and we feel that we can contribute in many ways.”
Nutrition World is billed as a “one-stop shop for vitamins, herbs, fitness and all other natural products.” Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 501-358-6906 or visit Nutrition World’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Nutrition-World-Conway -109683468263331.
“Our overall goal is to help improve the community’s overall health and assist them in maintaining their health by offering natural products and solutions,” she said. “We are excited to bring our knowledge and products to Conway and have been overwhelmed with the amount of support that we have received so far in the last three weeks from the community. Conway is truly amazing.”
7 Brew is expanding its drive-thru coffee concept in Conway by opening its second location at 1135 Skyline Drive. The first location in Conway is at 900 Exchange Ave. near Interstate 40.
According to a news release, the company will host a grand opening celebration at the new location from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
At the grand opening, “Local Conway residents can experience all that 7 Brew has to offer – from its fun and energetic staff to the wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and more. The brand boasts a one-of-a-kind drive-thru experience that will put a smile on your face, while giving you that morning or afternoon jolt of energy. Customers who visit the new location on grand opening day will receive free 7 Brew swag with the purchase of any large beverage, while supplies last.”
7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy, sodas, and more. 7 Brew headquarters are in Fayetteville. To learn more about 7 Brew, visit www.7brew.com.
There’s lots of buzz around town about the new Rock n Roll Sushi restaurant coming soon to a new build at 975 South Amity Drive. An opening date has not been released, but work is continuing hard and heavy at the construction site by Mulhearn Wilson Constructors.
Rock n Roll Sushi’s menu has a variety of offerings, all under categories that correspond to rock-n-roll terms such as Opening Acts (appetizers), Classics (traditional sushi), Headliners (specialties), Hibachi Back Stage, and Kids Rock. According to their website at rocknrollsushi.com, the restaurant started in Mobile, Ala., “the dream of husband-and-wife team Lance and Gerri Mach Hallmark.” A decade later, the restaurant expanded to more than 50 locations across the southeastern United States.
Now, on a side note, this same location was rumored months ago to be the site of a new Old Chicago restaurant. There has been no response from Old Chicago corporate about a possible return to Conway. Anybody out there heard these rumors, too?
According to the Conway Downtown Partnership’s e-newsletter, the Downtown Dollop, there has been a lot of activity in downtown Conway in recent weeks. New businesses include:
The Massage Room at 1422 Caldwell St. – opening Feb. 16.
Evergreen Bride Florals at 1022 Oak St. – anticipated opening Spring of 2022.
Squizito Tasting Room at 913 Chestnut St. – anticipated opening Spring 2022.
Page 52 Mercantile at 1110 Front St., Suite 101 – anticipated opening Spring 2022.
One new business the Log Cabin Democrat reached out to that is coming this year to downtown Conway is The Rogue Roundabout Craft Kitchen + Beverage Lab. Called “a work in progress,” the goal is to “create an inclusive community space serving craft beverages, craft food, and a #ConwayCrafted experience.” Demolition is under way at their location at 804 Chestnut St., and hopes are to be open by the end of the year.
The Rogue Roundabout has already been active in the community, participating in events such as the Conway Art Walk. For more information, follow The Rogue Roundabout Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/therogueroundabout or on Instagram @therogueroundabout.
Here’s a news tidbit: Keep an eye out later this month or early next month for more bakery news in downtown Conway.
The Downtown Dollop reports more moves in downtown:
American Management Corp. has moved from 1109 Oak St. back to their original home in Downtown Conway at 824 Front St.
Angels Touch Body Wellness has moved to 1155 Front St., Suite 1.
Blue Barn Bakery will be moving to Markham & Garland streets next month.
DyerMark, formerly located at 611 Court St., has moved to the former FastFoto space at 607 Harkrider St.
Dave Creek Media and the Log Cabin Democrat have played a little “leap toad” by switching locations. Dave Creek is now at 1123 Front St., and the Log Cabin has moved to 1025 Front St.
Glover Fitness is moving to the newly renovated warehouse conversion across the street from their current location on Front Street.
Anyone who has any business news to share, please email Holt at colleen.holt62@gmail.com.
