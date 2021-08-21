Many businesses in Conway are re-opening, on the move or coming onto the scene for the first time.
Snag-A-Salad
Snag-A-Salad, a favorite destination in Conway for a variety of salads and soups, plans to reopen by mid-September. Owner Ryan Bartley said the business will utilize “somewhat of a different business model.” This model will include “very little to, quite possibly, no dine-in service.”
He added that ordering systems will be through an app, and also through snagasalad.com, ChowNow, Facebook, Google, Snapchat, Door Dash and more.
The Snag-A-Salad menu will range from 10-15 salads, with 10 dressings available. The salads will range from Santa Fe Chicken to “our ever-popular Berry Chicken,” Bartley said.
Soups will also be offered during the months of November, December, January and February.
A large part of the Snag-A-Salad business is done “behind the scenes,” according to Bartley.
“We deliver quite a few salads, due to our relationship with all of the public schools in Faulkner County,” he said. “We offer free delivery to all of the schools and large employers.”
Ryan invites diners to reach out to the business at snagasaladconway@gmail.com if your place of employment (20+ employees) would like to be added to our large employer free daily M-F delivery service. “This would be an option to have lunch delivered free of charge, while not incurring any delivery fees,” he said.
The hours for this service will be 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about Snag-A-Salad, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/S nagASalad. Snag-A-Salad is a four-person, Conway-based partnership, with franchise opportunities that will be available in the future.
Bledsoe Chiropractic
Originally housed in downtown Conway at 1155 Front St., Bledsoe Chiropractic has moved to a new, larger building at 775 Amity Road.
Bledsoe Chiropractic is a chiropractic business that also offers additional services such as massage, therapy, rehab, acupuncture, decompression, laser and custom orthotics. It is owned by Amanda Bledsoe, with Adam Bledsoe as chief operating officer.
Opened in 2017, the business quickly outgrew its space in downtown, and “we are blessed to have found much more space nearby on the east side of Conway on Amity Road,” Amanda said.
Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. The office is also open every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Bledsoe Chiropractic is active on social media, with a lot of special offers and announcements on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bledsoechiro. Existing patients can even sometimes see a list of appointments open for that day.
“Our business philosophy and motto is ‘Giving Hope through Healing’. We love showing our patients hope that they can and should feel and function better as God created good smart bodies that we are so hard on,” Amanda said. “We help patients from birth to oldest age 96. Age is not a factor, and we help to give healing through a variety of solutions.”
Amanda said they want to make their services affordable and to also be able to give back a portion of the profits to many local charities. These have included Deliver Hope, the Harbor Home, Renewal Ranch and Bethlehem House.
“We love Conway and Faulkner County,” Amanda said. “We are excited to see what the Lord can do through our amazing team in this new bigger space. Come see us.”
More information can be found at their website at www.bledsoechiropractic.com or by calling 501-504-6999.
The Breakfast Tray Food Truck
Are you looking for a new option for breakfast foods? Try out the Breakfast Tray Food Truck.
Operated by husband-and-wife team, Ryan and Tyler Henderson, with business partner Ivan Cortez, the Breakfast Tray Food Truck is located at 2600 Dave Ward Drive in Conway.
“We love Conway and thought it was the perfect place to open a ‘Brunchfast’ type food truck,” Ryan said.
At the Breakfast Tray Food Truck, the plan has always been to “take breakfast/brunch type foods and put a unique twist on them,” he said.
This includes items such as the “Chicky on a Sticky and Morning Routine Poutine (by far our best seller),” he said. Also included are breakfast variations on a burger, a quesadilla and a burrito.
“The dream started almost five years ago around the time my wife and I got married. We both had left our corporate jobs to take the leap, with a little push from our good friend and business partner, and started this journey,” Ryan said. “My wife, Tyler, runs the front of house while I do (almost) all of the cooking with help from Ivan when he can. I have always had a passion for cooking, particularly breakfast foods.”
He shared the story behind the name of the business.
“The Breakfast Tray is an homage to my wife’s late father, Tray, who passed away shortly after we got married. So far, the response from the community has been unbelievable,” Ryan said. “It sounds cliché but it honestly feels like a dream. We opened on a weekend, and we were sold out of food within four hours each day. We hope to serve Conway and surrounding communities (we do plan to move around occasionally) for years to come with goals of expanding our brand in the future.”
For more information, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thebreakfasttray.
Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
More Food Trucks?
Information from the owners of a couple more new food trucks that have opened in Conway recently should be coming soon, so stay tuned.
