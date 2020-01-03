Busy Conway intersection closed over weekend

An intersection of Conway’s largest north-south arterial street will be closed to thru traffic over the weekend for improvements.
“Donaghey Avenue will be closed to thru traffic at the intersection of College Avenue from Friday, Jan. 3 to Sunday, Jan. 5,” city spokesman Bobby M. Kelly III said in a news release.
The city will begin its rebuild of Donaghey Avenue this year but before crews begin on the city’s portion of the work, the utility infrastructure is underway.
“Diamond Construction will upgrade utility infrastructure for Conway Corporation” over the weekend, Kelly said.
A traffic study indicated that, on average, 18,000 travel Donaghey Avenue every day.
Kelly called Donaghey Avenue the “lifeline of Conway traffic.”
“It connects people to everything,” he said.
For more information, visit www.conwayarkansas.gov.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
