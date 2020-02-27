Every year, the Children's Advocacy Alliance puts on the Heroes for Hope Race not only to raise money to help the neglected children they serve but also to honor ones in the community who make a difference.
“Heroes for Hope Race is a fundraising event to support Children’s Advocacy Alliance, which is a vital support system to the children of our community," Patrick Lewis, Heroes for Hope Race Director, said. "This organization is a voice for abused and neglected children of our community."
CAA's Leia Smith said each year the committee nominates a different community hero.
"We want to honor a different everyday superhero each year so that we raise awareness for the different ways this community helps kids every day," she said. "There are so many groups and organizations who fight for kids, we feel it's only right to honor as many as we are able to."
This year, the group chose to recognize educators and the role they play in the lives of their students.
"Teaching Hope is our theme because outside of teaching a subject in school, teachers are teaching hope every day," CAA's Leia Smith said. "They show our kids that they have value. They show our kids that they are safe. Teachers make impacts on kids every day."
She said, together, we owe a "great deal" to those who choose to spend their time teaching the next generation how to be better versions of themselves.
"Teachers are often the first responders to child abuse," Smith said. "The kids in our community who are victims of abuse often wouldn't have the courage or trust to tell an adult if we didn't have the amazing these teachers in this community.
"Without teachers, many of our kids would remain in abusive homes, feel unsupported, and hopeless. Teachers create the opportunity for our kids to find hope, for that, we are forever thankful."
CAA is currently taking nominations for the Superhero Teacher Award to be given during the race on April 11, 2020. The chosen educator will be honored on race day with an award, school supplies and a surprise for them and their students.
To nominate a teacher, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc2Hob252SzrjzCG49PurmcmFib0s7akmPd26FFo6CvwupgWQ/viewform.
"This is the official opening for nominations, and we are so excited to read the amazing stories of teachers helping this community become a better place," Smith said.
Heroes for Hope Race:
The Heroes for Hope Race is a 10K, 5K, 1.31K superhero fun run which benefits the abused and neglected children of central Arkansas that CAA serves across Faulkner, Van Buren, Searcy, Conway, and Perry Counties.
“Every dollar raised for this race goes to support the Children’s Advocacy Alliance and these young superheroes in our community," Lewis, the race director, said. "You should run to support these kids. You should run for your community, and lastly, run this race to challenge yourself."
To learn more about the race or to sign up, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/AR/Conway/HeroesforHope5k10k?fbclid=IwAR2hLuEfmuKwVSkuoTsh-ojwPDFQxLU60POIV2NhqgDUc97qbb-c9uODMug.
