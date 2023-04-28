April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and many individuals in the area have been working to get the word out.

Earlier this month, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) hosted a Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Flag Raising event at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Joining the CAA were Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, the Division of Children and Family Services and other community members.

