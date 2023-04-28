April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month and many individuals in the area have been working to get the word out.
Earlier this month, the Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) hosted a Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Flag Raising event at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Joining the CAA were Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, the Division of Children and Family Services and other community members.
County officials raised the Children’s Memorial Flag on the front courthouse lawn to reflect on the public concern for the safety of the children in the community, and all across the nation. The Children’s Memorial Flag depicts blue paper-doll figures holding hands against a red background, with a white chalk outline of a missing child in the center. It is flown in remembrance of the children who lose their lives to child abuse each year.
Community members gathered at the front steps of the courthouse, adorned with blue pinwheels to signify child abuse awareness, to hear from some individuals in the community who work daily to counter the problem of child abuse and neglect.
Each year there are an estimated 50,000+ child abuse or neglect referrals in Arkansas alone. While there are a number of organizations in the state working to provide families with the services and resources they need to protect children, sometimes children need to be removed from those unsafe environments and placed in foster care while their families work to rectify the situation.
“In these instances, we rely heavily on our CASA Volunteers to show up for these kids consistently and be their voice in court,” Carrie Curtis, advocate supervisor for Central Arkansas Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), said. “Our volunteer advocates make a significant impact in the lives of children in our community. EVERY child deserves to have someone in their corner when times get tough.”
The Central AR CASA program recruits and trains individuals to serve as volunteer advocates for children in foster care in Searcy, Van Buren, Faulkner and Conway counties. Children in foster care with a volunteer advocate are twice as likely to find a safe and permanent home, twice as likely to graduate high school, and half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.
“Last year our program was able to serve 174 children in foster care, but our goal has always been to provide an advocate for EVERY child,” Crystal Dendy, CASA advocate engagement specialist, said. “We need more individuals to give a little bit of their time and their hearts to these kids and build relationships with them and to show up for them during this devastating time in their lives.”
To conclude the event, Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Faulkner County, and challenged the community to join in the efforts to raise awareness and to protect the children and youth in our area.
“April is the perfect time to emphasize the importance of everyone in our community working together to keep kids safe,” Dendy said. “Everyone can do something- from reporting suspected child abuse or neglect, to becoming a CASA Volunteer- we all can help to stop child maltreatment.”
New volunteer advocate training begins May 8. Applicants for the CASA program must be 21 years of age, have good oral and written communication skills, be objective, be able to interact with people of various educational and ethnic backgrounds, and be able to pass national criminal background checks and child maltreatment background checks. Most importantly, applicants must have a heart for helping children. For individuals interested in joining the training, visit the Children’s Advocacy Alliance website www.hopeandjustice.org or contact Crystal Dendy at cdendy@hopeandjustice.org to get started.
If you suspect child abuse and neglect in Arkansas, please call 1-844-SAVE-A-CHILD (1-844-728-3224) or visit www.mandatedreporter.arkansas.gov. Reports of child maltreatment can be reported by anyone, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. If there is any reason to suspect the life of a child is in immediate danger, contact the nearest local law enforcement agency or dial 911, then follow-up with a call to the hotline.
About CAA
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance (CAA) is a partnership of the Court Appointed Special Advocates Program and the Children’s Advocacy Center. The CAA serves Faulkner, Van Buren, Perry, Searcy and Conway counties. The Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASA) was founded in 2000, dedicated to training citizens to provide a voice to the voiceless foster children in our community. The Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) was founded in 2010, joining CASA, forming the Children’s Advocacy Alliance. The CAC provides forensic interviews, therapy, sexual abuse medical exams, and family advocacy for abused and neglected children.
