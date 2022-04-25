May is National Bike Month, and Conway Advocates for Bicycling (CAB) is promoting a range of activities for cyclists of all ages and levels. Helmets are required at all events.
On Saturday, the Tour de Toad will take place as part of Toad Suck Daze. This event is sponsored by Literacy Action of Central Arkansas and includes 10-, 20- and 40-mile routes, all starting at 11 a.m. at Conway Regional Airport at 3250 Sand Gap Road. Register at bikereg.com/tour-de-toad or at 9 a.m. on the morning of the ride.
Sunday is National Ride a Bike Day. Bike riders of all ages and abilities are invited to meet at 2 p.m. at Gatlin Park, 2325 Tyler Street, for a fun, leisurely ride on the Kinley (Tucker Creek) Trail with Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry.
Join CAB members for the Tucker Creek Family Bike Fest on May 8 starting at 1 p.m. at the southeast parking lot of Conway Regional Fitness Center, 700 Salem Road. Teams consisting of four or more members will ride on the trail and stop at stations along the way, where they will work together to complete mental and physical activities related to biking. Each person on the team needs to be able to ride a bike unassisted.
May 16-20 is Bike to Work Week, culminating in Bike to Work Day on Friday, May 20. That day, CAB will sponsor a ride starting at 7:30 a.m. behind the Walmart on Dave Ward Drive, riding along the Kinley Trail to UCA, and ending with breakfast provided at 8 a.m. in Simon Park downtown.
CAB also sponsors regular group bike rides at 6 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday beginning in springtime and ending around the end of Daylight Saving Time in November. Rides leave from the McGee Center, 3800 College Avenue. There are three distance/speed levels: Group A (35-mile route at 20 mph average speed), Group B (25-mile route at 16 mph average speed) and Group C (12- to 20-mile route at 12 mph average).
For more information about May Bike Month activities, visit CAB’s website at cycleconway.org or follow CAB’s Facebook page (Conway Advocates for Bicycling), where you can message the group. You may join CAB through the website or the sign-up button on the Facebook page.
National Bike Month is sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists, bikeleague.org.
