Conway Corp’s technology team has been recognized by Cablefax Magazine as the 2023 Tech Team of the Year for the support they provided during the development and launch of ConwayCorpTV, the company’s video streaming service.
Cablefax Magazine’s annual THE FAXIES edition recognizes excellence in public relations and marketing across the industry. The magazine recognizes winners in several categories, Conway Corp’s technology division was recognized in the Executives & Teams category.
In the issue editors said: “Conway Corp knew it wanted to transition to IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) in 2022, and the best way to move forward with minimal customer disruption was to move to a fully supported cloud-based system. Doing so meant the headend, development, customer service and LAN teams coming together to complete huge changes to billing systems and processes.”
“Conway Corp is proud of the work our technology team does and the ways they work across the company to bring innovative solutions for our customers,” Conway Corp CEO Bret Carroll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.