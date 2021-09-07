Members of Cadron Post Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate Constitution Week this Sept. 17-23.
“Sept. 17, 2021, marks the 234th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution,” said Kimberly Jones of Vilonia, regent, Cadron Post Chapter. “NSDAR began the tradition of celebrating the Constitution many years ago.
“In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into Public Law No. 915 on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
“The commitment of the NSDAR is to encourage study and educate the public about the Constitution, which was adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on Sept. 17, 1787.”
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a proclamation proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week across the State of Arkansas.
“Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker recently signed a similar proclamation urging Faulkner County residents to celebrate the event, and that photo has been shared on social media,” Jones said, adding the mayor of Vilonia also issued a proclamation at a recent city council meeting. “We hope to have similar proclamations from the other cities and towns in the county as well.
“We also have members taking Constitution Week ‘goody bags’ to a few schools in Faulkner County.”
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has approximately 3,000 chapters, including 40 in Arkansas. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and educational activities for children, citizenship programs, services to veterans and programs for new immigrants.
For more information about DAR and its programs, visit the website www.dar.org.
