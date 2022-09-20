Conway Alliance for the Arts (CAFTA) will hold the 16th annual Conway ArtsFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fifth Avenue Park. This event is free and open to the public.
The theme of this year’s ArtsFest is Unity Through Art and festivities will include:
Hands-on art activities for all ages.
Live performances and workshops from local schools and arts organizations.
Public art demonstrations.
Food provided by Conway Kiwanis Club.
ArtsFest would not be possible without its sponsors, organizers said.
“We thank the following organizations for supporting this year’s event – Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County, Children’s Clinic of Conway and Greenbrier, Conway Kiwanis and First Security Bank.”
ArtsFest has always been free and organized by volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering at this year’s ArtsFest, can register online at conwayarts.org/artsfest.
Schedule of events
10-10:30 a.m. – Performance by Conway Elementary Schools Choir with students from across the district.
10:30-11 a.m. – Conway Public Schools Orchestra chamber ensemble.
11-11:30 a.m. – Performance by Funk Fusion Dance Company.
11:30-12 p.m. – Highlights from the cast of Red Curtain Theatre’s James and the Giant Peach.
12:30-1 p.m. – Instrument Petting Zoo with the Conway Symphony Orchestra.
1-1:30 p.m. – The Light Switch Company.
1:30-2 p.m. – Hip hop dance class taught by Stage Door Dance Arts.
In addition, the 6th annual Neighbors, an Art Show will be presented from 6-9 p.m. at The Brick Room in downtown Conway. Experience beautiful art created by local artists, watch live music and entertainment, get a taste of Conway from local food trucks and more. Don’t forget to stop by the “CAFTA Corner” on Front Street to get hands-on with art and take some photos, too.
This event, sponsored by Engage Management, is held in conjunction with Conway ArtsFest 2022 and is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
Conway Alliance for the Arts is a 100 percent volunteer-run nonprofit in Conway that exists to promote local artistic endeavors and connects the community through ArtsFest and the annual Arts Awards.
