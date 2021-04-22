Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow is pleased to announce the establishment of the Calhoun Endowed Scholarship. The Calhoun Endowed Scholarship was established by Cory and Cari Calhoun and will give first priority to residents of Benton County and Saline County, Arkansas. Second priority will be given to graduates of the Baptist Preparatory School in Little Rock, Arkansas. “It is so encouraging when CBC alumni, and former employees, give back to the College in such a meaningful way,” said President Kimbrow. “I am so thankful to Cory and Cari for sharing God’s blessings in their lives with CBC.”
Cory and Cari (O’Dell) Calhoun are both Central Baptist College alumni who were raised in Bryant, Arkansas (Saline County), and Cari graduated from Baptist Prep. Cory received his Associates degree in General Education and then transferred to the University of Central Arkansas where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics before returning to CBC to serve as the Director of Admissions. Cari received her Bachelor of Science degree in Christian Counseling and then went on to the University of Central Arkansas and earned her Master’s degree in School Psychology.
Cory and Cari currently reside in Rogers, Arkansas with their children Lincoln and Emery. Cory is the Senior Manufacturing Recruiter at Management Recruiters of Rogers. Cari is a School Psychologist with Bentonville Schools. Cory and Cari hope that by establishing this endowed scholarship fund, it encourages others to support scholarships at Central Baptist College.
Central Baptist College has over seventy endowed scholarships representing over $3.6 million in contributions. Endowed scholarships serve as a lasting tribute, as contributions are placed in the permanent endowment and only a portion of the interest is awarded as scholarships. Endowed scholarships are awarded by vote of the CBC Scholarship Committee, taking into account the qualifications and eligibility of the applicants as detailed in the scholarship agreement.
Additional contributions to the Calhoun Endowed Scholarship fund can be sent to Central Baptist College, 1501 College Avenue, Conway, AR 72034. Checks should be made payable to Central Baptist College with “Calhoun Endowed Scholarship” indicated on the memo line. Gifts can also be made online at www.cbc.edu/endowed. Include “Calhoun Endowed Scholarship” in the comments box on the online donation form. If you have questions or need additional information please contact Sancy Faulk, Vice President for Advancement, at 501.205.8799 or sfaulk@cbc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.