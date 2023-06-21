Two men who ended the life of a Pine Bluff pawn shop owner will spend the rest of their lives in a federal prison. On Tuesday, United States District Judge James. M. Moody, Jr., sentenced Daryl Strickland, Jr., 26, of Camden, and Rodney Henry, 25, also of Camden, each to sentences of life imprisonment.

Strickland, Jr., and Henry each pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence that resulted in murder following an incident that led to the death of Brandon McHan, the owner of Wise Buck Pawn Shop in Pine Bluff. During the same incident another store employee, Jason Booth, was shot in the face and severely wounded. The pair went on to rob a gas station at gunpoint an hour later. There is no parole in the federal system.

