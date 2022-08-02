Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Camp Aldersgate announced it recently completed rebranding including a new logo, tagline and website. Camp Aldersgate provides life-changing experiences through year-round programming for people with special needs.
In December 2021, the organization completed a new strategic plan outlining its efforts to continue to redefine special needs and expand its services. As Camp Aldersgate embarked upon its 75th anniversary, the board and staff decided it was time to rebrand to align with these new efforts.
The new logo embodies adaptability, nature and joy. “Aldersgate” symbolically expands outside of the circle, showing that Camp Aldersgate is bigger than just the 100 acres it currently sits on. The tagline, “Breaking Barriers. Building Bridges.” speaks to the organization’s mission, vision and core values of barrier-free experiences and collaboration.
“We find that our families, campers and community all find life-changing acceptance, interaction, compassion, joy and memories at Camp Aldersgate, and so it is important that our brand represents this as well,” CEO Sonya Murphy said.
Camp Aldersgate’s legacy in Arkansas remains steadfast as it looks to continue to be the go-to resource for families and children with special needs. The organization recently opened an office in Rogers, and has plans to expand its services in Northwest Arkansas. Aldersgate remains the only American Camp Association accredited camp dedicated to people with special needs in the state of Arkansas.
