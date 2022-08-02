Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Camp Aldersgate announced it recently completed rebranding including a new logo, tagline and website. Camp Aldersgate provides life-changing experiences through year-round programming for people with special needs.

In December 2021, the organization completed a new strategic plan outlining its efforts to continue to redefine special needs and expand its services. As Camp Aldersgate embarked upon its 75th anniversary, the board and staff decided it was time to rebrand to align with these new efforts.

