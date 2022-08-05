Alex Foundation, a Southeast Arkansas based nonprofit organization took its architecture + design summer camp on the road to the Faulkner County Library in Conway last week. The co-ed camp with three girls and 10 boys, took place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day July 25-29.

Alex Foundation held two similar summer camps in the Arkansas Delta this summer: an all-girls summer camp convened July 11-15 in McGehee (Desha County); and a co-ed summer camp was held July 18-22 in Arkansas City (Desha County). Conway was the third and final summer camp hosted by Alex Foundation this year.

