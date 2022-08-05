Alex Foundation, a Southeast Arkansas based nonprofit organization took its architecture + design summer camp on the road to the Faulkner County Library in Conway last week. The co-ed camp with three girls and 10 boys, took place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day July 25-29.
Alex Foundation held two similar summer camps in the Arkansas Delta this summer: an all-girls summer camp convened July 11-15 in McGehee (Desha County); and a co-ed summer camp was held July 18-22 in Arkansas City (Desha County). Conway was the third and final summer camp hosted by Alex Foundation this year.
Thirteen rising seventh-grade students’s first day took off with flying drones at Laurel Park with a hands-on approach to learning preflight actions, regulations, weather, airspace, public safety, preflight inspections and connection tests, takeoff and landing, stable light, wind direction/speed, obstacles, public protection, throttle management, and aircraft perspective, flights around obstacles, control inputs, aircraft directional handling, teamwork, communications skills, and precision landing. Brandon Guillot, CEO of the Benton, Arkansas-based Unmanned Aerial Solutions of Arkansas was the student’s instructor.
Guillot has a MS in Aeronautical Science in Aviation Management and Aviation Safety Systems from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a BS in Aviation Management from Louisiana Tech University. He holds both a Federal Aviation Administration private pilot and remote private certificate.
The campers enjoyed a sponsored lunch provided by David Burgers on Monday with Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker.
Monday and Wednesday were tinkering afternoons, as students imagined, explored and created 3-D models using Autodesk’s TinkerCAD, a 3-D digital design web app software.
Architect Emily Ferris, AIA was the students’ instructor Tuesday and Wednesday, giving students a lesson in design thinking. Ferris challenged the students to a friendly competition consisting of a tiny house and structural design. Lucas McDaniel’s tree house design was the winner. In his design, the “trunk” of the home fit within a 10x20 footprint while the different rooms of the home branched out in the sky, similar to branches of a tree. Lucas is the son of Angi McDaniel, Nabholz’s marketing director. Lydia Darnell was the winner of the structural design, with the tallest and the longest independently standing design. With the structural design challenge, students learned basic structural concepts about rigidity, weight and density of materials and which shapes were more structurally sound than others.
Ferris graduated from Conway High School, and attended the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture, graduating valedictorian and senior scholar in 2007. During her education, she studied abroad in Mexico and Rome, where she was exposed to the country’s diverse cultures. Ferris is a partner in the Conway-based architecture firm of Sowell Architects.
Tuesday activities included a tour of the library where the students’ sketched sections of the building. Mary Spears Polk, Children’s Services Librarian, guided the students on the tour. The students also met author Janis F. Kearney, who introduced them to journaling.
On Wednesday, students were visited by Ray and Phyllis Simon and Nabholz chairman emeritus, Charles Nabholz. Nabholz’s employees, Mark Brown, project manager, and Angi McDaniel gave a construction demonstration allowing each student to build their own butterfly house.
Thursday and Friday experiential learning immersed students with a popup STEAM – Home-STEAM Studio workshop, where skilled instructors, Lindsey Jones and Amanda Simons from the University of North Carolina Skillset program – introduced to students to woodworking and furniture design skills. Students gained knowledge in the physics of power tools, safe use of drills, basic geometry in design and construction and jobsite teamwork. Nabholz project manager, Alex Graves, and Nabholz interns, Rafael Moreno and Nathan McFarland, assisted the students with building their own individualized bench.
The students displayed all of their designs for their families on the last day of summer camp. Also on the last day, awards were presented to students who won the design challenge, and all summer camp participants received a certificate of completion and an Alex Foundation T-shirt. Doug Hutchins with Blue Bell treated the students to ice cream on the last day, and Nabhloz provided gifts for the students.
All participants received full scholarships and all supplies and materials were made possible for summer camp with support from the Alex Foundation, Adcock Family Foundation, Garver USA, Nabholz and the Simons.
Conway students who participated in the architecture + design summer camp last week were Calen Bates, Ethan Conner, Lydia Darnell, Emmy Haley, Cason Henry, Keya Karekar, Sawyer Kelley, Logan Lewis, Lucas McDaniel, Hayden Vann, Austin Reynolds, Kylan Sanchez and Finn Williams.
