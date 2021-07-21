One of the many activities children attending the St. Joseph School After School Program summer camp took place July 16, when they visited the Two Jj Ranch in Quitman.
The ranch is owned by Jared and Anna Hiegel-Welch.
Camp Director Laura Hiegel-Williams is Anna’s sister. Both are graduates of St. Joseph School.
The Welch family raises Brangus cattle and horses on their ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.