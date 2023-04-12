Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education candidate Jess Disney has dropped out of the race for the district’s At-Large Position Two seat, endorsing one of her opponents Sheila Franklin.
Disney announced her endorsement of Franklin in a post made to her campaign Facebook page on Friday. Despite dropping out of the race, Disney wrote she will remain active in her advocacy work.
“I am committed to continuing all of my advocacy work at both the local and state level,” Disney’s post read. “I will continue to post about the Conway School Board and current issues in Arkansas using my platform. It will always be our duty as citizens to hold members of elected offices accountable for their actions, lift others and help raise awareness of what is going on.”
Disney graduated from Conway High School and ran her campaign on tenets of prioritizing education, supporting teachers and transparency in communication, per her campaign announcement issued to her Facebook page in February.
In her post endorsing Franklin, Disney wrote that she believes Franklin “will be the right choice to serve on our school board.”
“With Sheila Franklin on the board, I am confident that our schools will have leadership that will help students thrive and provide our students with the high-quality education they deserve,” Disney’s post read.
With Disney out of the race, Franklin now faces incumbent Jennifer Cunningham. The current CPSD Board of Education Vice President, Cunningham first joined the board in 2018.
In the other contested race in the district, incumbent Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier for the Zone Five seat. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
The deadline to register to vote in the May school board elections has passed and early voting is set to run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 2-8 at the Faulkner County Courthouse Monday through Friday. May 9 is election day.
On Election Day, May 9, voters in Conway will have two voting centers where they can cast their ballots – the McGee Center and Agape Church will host voting centers from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Other school districts in the county also have board races. In the Mount Vernon-Enola School District, only one candidate, Jason Ingram, has filed to run for the district’s only open board position. That election will be held by candidate only. Only the candidate will cast a ballot as there is no contested race and no change to the millage.
Guy-Perkins School District is currently searching for patrons interested in applying to serve as its Zone D4 school board position for the 2023-2024 school year. To be eligible for the position, applicants must be registered to vote and live in Zone D4 and must send a letter of interest to the district, care of James Rooney, the board president, to 492 Highway 25 North in Guy, Ark., 72061. The deadline for consideration for the position is April 17.
Guy-Perkins’ election, as well as the elections of Vilonia and Mayflower, will be held by absentee and early vote only. There are no candidates or millage changes. Greenbrier School District holds its board election in November, so no voting will take place in Greenbrier this May.
Candidates for board positions can send the Log Cabin Democrat their campaign announcement and a headshot that will run one time, free of charge, on the front page of a weekend edition. Announcements and headshots can be emailed to jstewart@thecabin.net.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
