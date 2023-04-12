Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education candidate Jess Disney has dropped out of the race for the district’s At-Large Position Two seat, endorsing one of her opponents Sheila Franklin.

Disney announced her endorsement of Franklin in a post made to her campaign Facebook page on Friday. Despite dropping out of the race, Disney wrote she will remain active in her advocacy work.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

