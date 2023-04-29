Early voting for the two Conway Board of Education races begins on Tuesday at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Voters will be able to cast their ballots at the courthouse May 2-8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On May 9, Election Day, the city will have two voting centers open at the McGee Center and Agape Church from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ahead of the start of early voting, the Log Cabin Democrat reached out to each of the four CPSD board candidates with a list of questions. All candidates received the same questions, as well as the opportunity to submit a short biography.
Q: Why do you want to serve on the Conway school board?
Jennifer Cunningham: “As I have been out in the community meeting people, I have been asked multiple times why I want to try to serve five more years on the school board. The answer is easy. I love Conway schools. I came through the schools here, starting at Ida Burns Elementary and graduating from Conway High in 1995. I received a wonderful education and have many fond memories from my years as a student. Now that I’ve had my own children come through the same system, it is time to keep giving back to our community. We have the best school system in the state of Arkansas, and I want to help continue to keep us at the top. We are on the right track and want to stay on it.”
Sheila Franklin: “I don’t view the position as a thankless job. The great people of Conway will thank me by voting me as the next school board member. The students will thank me by achieving academic excellence. The educators will thank me by making sure they’re equipping our students to obtain academic achievement, which is why I want to serve on the school board. I want to have a position at the table to advocate for all of us and especially our children. Serving children is my ministry, it’s who I am and I’m excited to get started.”
Bill Milburn: “Conway has been good to several generations of my family. Conway Schools provided me with a great education that prepared me for a successful life. The Conway Police Department provided me with a career that allowed me to raise my family while serving my community. I care about children and their education which is why I have led 22 construction trips to Belize to build classrooms to provide an education for children who might not otherwise have a chance to learn. I have two, soon to be three, great-grandchildren who will depend on the Conway school system to provide them the opportunities to learn that I was given. In a changing world, someone needs to stand in the gap for the current and future generations to ensure that Conway Schools continue to provide the basic tools they will need to succeed in life. Serving on the school board is the next logical step in giving back to a community that has given so much to me.”
Donald “Trey” Geier: “I have three kids in the district, and our current school board is banning books, limiting the number of people that can attend school board meetings and have ostracized kids and teachers. We are losing teachers and administrators to neighboring districts.”
Q: What do you think the role of a school board member is, and how will that philosophy affect how you lead on the board?
Cunningham: “School board members have a big role, bigger than I ever understood until I became a member. We make sure the district is working within state and national guidelines, create policy, keep an eye on the district’s budget (our budget this school year was just under $100 million) and oversee that the superintendent is doing a great job in leading the district. On top of all of that, we attend as many school functions as we can, attend monthly board meetings, get a minimum of six hours of training each year and the list really goes on. My favorite part of what we get to do is encourage and love on our students and teachers when we can. Our district has a slogan, ‘every child, every day, whatever it takes.’ And at the end of the day, that is really what being a board member is about.”
Franklin: “I think the role of a school board member is to determine the district’s education philosophy and goals. School board members must contribute to improving the education opportunities of every child in the district. They are expected to adopt and regularly review policies that will attract and keep the personnel who can promote the district’s goals. They also have the responsibility of approving the hiring of all staff members and overseeing the budget and safety. There are so many other issues to address. That’s why it’s critical that school board members clearly understand their roles and responsibilities as well as the limitations of their authority. I will lead on this board by first educating myself on how to properly, legally and effectively carry out all these responsibilities. I believe in being effective and accountable for my actions. I will hold myself and my colleagues to a higher standard to lead our district to a place that we are considered worthy of being known as the most successful, productive and well-respected community in the state and beyond. People and businesses will be lined up to get into our city because of our school district.”
Milburn: “As dictated by state law, some of the primary duties of a board member are: 1) Faithful attendance of school board meetings, 2) Employ and regularly evaluate the Superintendent of Schools, 3) Make, enforce and obey district policies, 4) Approve curriculum, 5) Conduct hearings including employee disciplinary appeals, appeals for student discipline and challenges by parents/students to curriculum, 6) Oversee the budget and ensure the district closes out the year with a positive balance, 7) Visit every school at least annually (we call those Lunch and Learns where each school presents information of their choosing to the board), 8) Receive training and personal development necessary to be an active and informed board member.
The first consideration in all areas is the impact it has on the quality of education. The quality of curriculum and the learning environment go hand-in-hand to ensure providing the best education for all students. A board member must seek, receive and consider input from any concerned citizen. One of the most difficult tasks is to take into consideration conflicting valid viewpoints on issues and reaching a reasonable accommodation (compromise). The goal is not to make every person happy in every instance. It is to reach an informed decision that produces the best educational/environmental solution possible. No board member can be expected to ignore a lifetime of experiences and beliefs, but they should be able to look at all information on any topic and reach a decision that they believe will produce the best educational outcome. In addition, day-to-day operations should be left to the superintendent, school administrators and teachers.”
Geier: “1) Determining the extent of transportation, 2) Determining the type and amount of the district resources, 3) Adopt policies and procedures consistent with the law for students, teachers, parents and volunteers, 4) Administration of the superintendent position, 5) Administration. I will work with the board to meet these frameworks.”
Q: What are some specific goals you would like to accomplish if elected to the school board?
Cunningham: “If re-elected, I will work to make sure that we are educating, not indoctrinating, our students. That they are in the safest environment possible every day when they step on campus. That they are gaining the learning lost during the ‘COVID slide.’ I will continue to help every child, every day, whatever it takes.”
Franklin: “First, I would advocate for the absolute best educational experience for all students in CPSD. Second, I would focus on creating an environment in the district that will promote respect throughout the community. I want our employees to feel safe and supported. I will have an active role to ensure that we are retaining and maintaining qualified administrators and educators who have a heart for serving children. Finally, my goal is to make sure that we are upholding our core values of students first; a staff committed to excellence; value and respect diversity; provide innovative educational opportunities; cultivate community relationships; and maintain a safe and caring environment. I understand that these values start with me, my fellow board members and other leaders in our district.”
Milburn: “All education hinges on the ability to read and comprehend. Third grade reading scores are considered a good benchmark of student progress. While there is definitely room for improvement, test scores show we are heading in the right direction. Continued improvement in reading scores would be a primary goal.
Discipline in the schools has been the top area of concern expressed by the teachers when we have gone to the schools for our Lunch and Learns. If there are discipline problems in a classroom, it detracts from the teachers’ ability to teach and harms those students who want to learn. Development of a standardized disciplinary policy that includes mediation, counselling and if necessary, punitive actions to take control of the learning environment, is critical.
School Safety is a must. Students learn better when they feel secure in the learning environment. As a sergeant with the Conway Police Department, I was the SWAT team leader for about five years. In 2000, as a lieutenant on the police department, I was part of implementing the School Resource Officer (SRO) program in the Conway schools. As a major over the Patrol Division, I supervised the SRO program. My combined experiences allow me to bring a different perspective to school safety and officer response to critical situations. The district has already made substantial improvements in the area of safety, but there is more to be done. We currently do not have sufficient manpower to station an SRO at every school, every day. The new LEARNS Act requires schools to submit a plan to make that possible. My goal would be to have 16 SROs and two supervisors. SROs are not the only important component to school safety. Updated site evaluations of each school to identify areas that need improvements and finding the funding to make the upgrades are equally important.
Teachers should teach their subjects and stay away from political, religious and social issues not relevant to the curriculum. Parents should have full knowledge of what their kids are taught.”
Geier: “Moving the school board meetings to a larger venue and increase transparency.”
About the candidates
At-Large Position Two incumbent Cunningham currently serves as the CPSD Board of Education vice president. First elected to the board in 2018, Cunningham, her husband of 25 years Merle and their two sons Collin and Carter, are members of Conway’s First Baptist Church, a biography Cunningham sent to the Log Cabin read. Cunningham has spent nearly 25 years working in direct sales, first at Premier Designs Jewelry and now Park Lane Jewelry.
Franklin is challenging Cunningham. Born and raised in Conway, Franklin is the youngest of six children and first attended Pine Street Elementary before integrating into CPSD. A class of 1980 graduate of the district, Franklin has been married to her husband Edward for 40 years and has two daughters, LaNedra and LaShanta, who both graduated from CPSD. Edward, LaShanta and Franklin’s son-in-law Jasper Johnson work for the district, her biography read.
Franklin retired from her position as a Juvenile Probation and Intake Officer after 28 years in 2021. Franklin said she has “aspired for about 10 years to be on the Conway School Board when I retired, and the time is now.”
Milburn is the Zone Five incumbent and first joined the CPSD board last October to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin. Born and raised in Conway, Milburn graduated from the district went on to serve a 27-year career in the Conway Police Department. Milburn retired at the rank of Major in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division, his biography read. Milburn also supervised the SRO program and served as the SWAT Team Commander.
Active in the First Church of the Nazarene and a board member there, Milburn also serves on the North Arkansas Nazarene District Advisory Board, as well as on the board of directors of the Iguana Squad.
A previous member of the Faulkner County Habitat for Humanity Board, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee appointed him to serve on the Police and Fire Retirement Board. Milburn is the recipient of the first Faulkner County Law Enforcement Lifetime Achievement Award.
Geier is Milburn’s challenger. A former U.S. Army Captain, Geier has served two deployments in Iraq and currently serves as a Sunday school teacher in his church, his biography read. Geier’s three children all attend CPSD.
