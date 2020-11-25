Candied yams recipe

Ingredients:
1 (29 ounce) can sweet potatoes
1/4 cup butter, cut into pieces
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 cups miniature marshmallows
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Place sweet potatoes in a medium baking dish. Distribute butter pieces evenly over the sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Layer with miniature marshmallows.
Bake in the preheated oven 25 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are tender and marshmallows have melted.
