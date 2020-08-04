#COVID-19
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- Temporary testing site opening Friday in Greenbrier
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- Baptist Health Women’s Clinic-Conway welcomes Dr. Audrey Tobey
- Conway Gives raises over $100,000 in local relief fund
- Candlelight vigil
- Greenbrier man sentenced to prison following 2018 festival death
- Conway home 'a complete loss' following morning blaze
- Hwy 25 crash claims Mount Vernon man
- State receives 100 antigen testing machines
- Planning commissioners approve 4 Greenbrier projects
- “Sean” Brinsfield
- Prosecutor clears officers involved in fatal shoplifting arrest
- CPD, community step up to give boy a bike for his birthday
- Guy-Perkins welcomes new high school principal
- Faulkner County schools finalize reopening plans for August
- Phase I of Matthews Park in Greenbrier is complete
- 7/29/2020 Police Beat
- Get your feet wet with Arkansas Master Naturalists - Foothills Chapter
- 8/1/2020 Police Beat
