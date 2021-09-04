‘Candyman (2021)” is written and directed by Nia DaCosta (writer/director of “Little Woods” and the upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel) and is written and produced by Jordan Peele (writer and director of “Get Out” and “Us”). A loose sequel to the 1992 cult classic horror film, the film follows Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Aquaman” and The Get Down) as a painter named Anthony as he and his partner (played by Teyonah Parris, WandaVision) move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini Green. After a chance encounter with an old-timer (played by Colman Domingo, “Lincoln” and Fear the Walking Dead) exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence.
The 1992 Candyman has become a cult-classic and, after having just recently seen it a few months ago, really holds up today especially with its themes of gentrification and racial justice. The gore in the original Candyman also really holds up with its great body horror and kills. This sequel (which ignores all the previous sequels from 1995 and 1999 similar to the recent “Halloween” sequel from 2018) does a lot of the same, even expanding upon a lot of the themes and lore from the previous film. One of the best parts of the writing here is how well it builds upon the already existing lore of who the titular Candyman is. Without getting into spoilers about what exactly they add to the story of Candyman, it does a great job weaving in Black generational trauma into the already existing lore of the hooked figure.
Nia DaCosta’s direction is easily the best part of this entire movie. Having only directed one feature film in the past (an indie from 2018) it could’ve been a potential risk for Jordan Peele to hire her on to such a massive project as this, but DaCosta knows exactly what she’s doing here. She has such a unique and artistic vision with this film almost as if she’s been doing it for decades. Her style is really highlighted with the slick and atmospheric opening credits as well as the shadow puppet show she uses in place of flashbacks. The shadow puppets are such a great storytelling idea which adds so much to the atmosphere of the film.
The kill scenes are also very well executed on DaCosta’s part. One of the first kill scenes, taking place in an art gallery, is probably the best in the entire film and really shows off DaCosta’s directing chops. The visuals in this scene are very creepy, especially the way DaCosta plays with how you can only see Candyman’s reflection so you’ll get a lot of shots of a ghostly figure dragging a body but only actually see who it is when Candyman passes a mirror. There’s another scene in a high school bathroom where DaCosta frames the shot from the perspective of a cosmetic compact mirror that is extremely well done. I actually wish she would’ve held onto that shot about five seconds longer because it was such a unique way to frame a kill scene.
Things being too short is unfortunately a common theme for this film, however. Usually I love movies that are only 90 minutes in length and often times my complaints with films when it comes to lengths are that they’re much longer than they need to be. That’s not the case here as “Candyman” feels like it’s rushing it’s story too much. There are certain types of films that need to be 90 minutes and certain types of films that should be closer to two hours, this movie is the latter. It’s juggling so many different themes and messages into one story that only an hour and a half runtime isn’t enough to fully expand upon everything it’s trying to do and say. You can really feel this in the final act as it feels entirely way too rushed. It almost feels like DaCosta and Peele were running out of time to finish the screenplay and just wrote the last act as fast as they could.
This movie covers a lot of themes of gentrification, black trauma, and police violence which are all very relevant to what’s going on today. I’m not going to go into specifics on how well DaCosta and Peele handle that because as a white man it’s really not my place to say. I encourage you, however, to seek out reviews from Black critics to get their thoughts on how it’s handled because they would be better at explaining that. Although I will say that there is one scene in the beginning between Anthony, his girlfriend, her brother and his boyfriend where they’re explaining to each other what gentrification is that felt very unnatural. It’s almost like DaCosta and Peele put that in the story just to speak to the white viewers to make sure that we understand. Like, yeah it’s important to know especially for the story, but would these four people really be having this conversation with each other in real life?
There is something to be said here about the absence of the cult-horror icon that is Tony Todd who played Candyman in the original. For 95 percent of the movie, Candyman is played by Michael Hargrove (which is explained why later in the film) and Tony Todd himself doesn’t show up until the last minute of the movie. Tony Todd has this presence about him that Hargrove lacks and you really feel that when Todd is finally on screen. This isn’t anything against Hargrove himself, really I don’t think anyone can match the terrifying energy that Todd brings to the character of Candyman. I understand why they had someone else playing him (for both story and probably money reasons), but I think a lot could’ve been improved energy-wise if we had Todd on screen for the entire film.
The “Candyman” sequel expands upon the previously established lore and features incredible talent from an up-and-coming director who has already clearly mastered her craft, but the short length, screenplay and rushed final act does bring it down from where I was hoping it would be going into it. I had extremely high expectations going into this and while I was disappointed a little bit, it’s still really good and 100 percent worth the watch. “Candyman” is currently in theaters now and is definitely worth the price of admission.
