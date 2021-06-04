The student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) at Arkansas State University is getting ready for its next challenge, at the ASCE National Concrete Canoe Competition in late June following historic success at the regional level.
The A-State team, including Conway’s Kyle Green, recently finished first in the Deep South Conference competition with other student chapters from universities throughout the Mississippi River Delta region. While A-State teams have turned in many quality performances in previous years, this first-place finish represents the first time the chapter has finished first in the regional contest.
The top finish qualifies the team for the national competition to be held June 25-27 in a virtual format hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
John “Justus” Sawyer IV of Jonesboro served as team captain for regional competition, while Jonathan Sorensen of Cave City was mix design captain, and Ahmed Alsunbul of Al Qatif, Saudi Arabia, was the quality control and quality assurance captain. Numerous other ASCE student chapter members assisted, particularly with the fabrication and then demolding of the concrete canoe itself.
Following graduation, Sawyer will go to work as a civil engineer with Fisher Arnold consulting engineers in Jonesboro. Sorenson plans to become a civil engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Alsunbul also plans a career in civil engineering, eventually hoping to start his own business.
Other schools in the Deep South Conference are University of Tennessee – Martin, University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, Jackson State University, University of New Orleans, Louisiana Tech University, University of Louisiana at Lafayette, McNeese State, Louisiana State University and Southern University.
