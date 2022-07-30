Airport Director Jake Briley shared good news about the airport’s growth in corporate jets visiting the airport at the Airport Advisory Committee’s regular meeting Thursday afternoon.
For the month of June, the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field saw a growth in the number of corporate jets that flew into Conway.
“We’re getting more early and late call outs for field stops from out of state guests,” Briley said. “This is great.”
Briley said that it’s one of his goals as airport director to grow the number of the airport’s corporate guests.
“I will continue to call around the United States with corporate leaders to explain to them what our great airport has to offer,” he said.
Briley said he expects this number to continue to grow as the airport gets into the busy fall season.
The Airport Advisory Committee was created by the Conway City Council to provide advice and guidance to the mayor, airport director and city council on airport management, operations, facilities, equipment, planning and other areas as needed for the efficient operations of the airport.
The committee consists of seven members, of which five are currently licensed pilots. At least four members of the committee must be licensed pilots. Members serve staggered four-year terms. The committee meets at 3 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month at City Hall.
The current committee includes:
William “Bill” Adkisson, Chairman. Addison is a licensed pilot whose term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Steve Magie, a licensed pilot whose term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Brett Carroll, non-pilot, whose terms ends Dec. 31, 2024.
Jeff Standridge, non-pilot, whose term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
Fletcher Smith, licensed pilot whose term ends Dec. 31, 2022.
Robbie Willis, licensed pilot whose term ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Don Greenlan, licensed pilot whose term ends Dec. 31, 2025.
