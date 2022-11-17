During an open house event on Veterans Day, the Civil Air Patrol allowed anyone interested in the program to explore aircraft and learn what the program is all about.

The Civil Air Patrol displayed a Cessna 172 and had cadets teaching first-timers all about the aircraft. They were allowed to sit inside and explore the many different controls.

