During an open house event on Veterans Day, the Civil Air Patrol allowed anyone interested in the program to explore aircraft and learn what the program is all about.
The Civil Air Patrol displayed a Cessna 172 and had cadets teaching first-timers all about the aircraft. They were allowed to sit inside and explore the many different controls.
The informational meeting allowed cadets to display their skills and learn valuable lessons during a cadet-run class.
Richard Hammond brought his son to the open house so the two of them could explore the opportunities of the Civil Air Patrol.
“I think the overall concept is neat. I think it’s good for the kids and they get good structure out of it,” Hammond said. “I think the biggest thing I think is really neat is they can really learn how to get a pilot’s license before they get out of high school. I think that’s a great little perk.”
The event started at 6:30 p.m. and wrapped up after an hour. Food and drinks were served to attendees.
Lt. Col. Marchelle Jones is planning a more formal open house event for the 94th Civil Air Patrol squadron on Jan. 14. This will give families the chance to come out on a weekend and find out more about their cadet-run program.
Typical meetings are every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field.
Meetings rotate their focus between physical fitness, aerospace education, emergency services and character development. Sometimes cadets will plan something different such as recruitment drives or hikes.
To join, cadets must be between the ages of 12 and 18 and devote themselves to the weekly meetings and sometimes special events on Saturdays. They are also able to attend week-long camps during the summer.
Cadets develop leadership skills, test-fly potential careers, solidify moral values and have increased chances of succeeding in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.