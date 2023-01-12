The 94th Composite Squadron of the Arkansas Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is preparing to host an open house at the Conway Regional Airport on Saturday, CAP spokesman Rachel Ballard told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The open house will allow visitors to meet members of the squadron, look at exhibits on search and rescue and see the squadron’s Cessna 182, the most common aircraft used by CAP.
Topics the squadron will cover at the open house include cadet programs, aerospace education and emergency services. Refreshments will be available for visitors.
CAP is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force that started in 1941 and has about 60,000 members and 24,000 cadets nationwide. CAP’s presence in Conway restarted in July 2022. Run entirely by volunteers, the squadron is much like the ROTC of the Air Force, providing an introduction to flying, emergency services and community service opportunities for local youth.
Saturday’s open house will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. The Conway Regional Airport is located at 3250 Sand Gap Road. This is the second open house the 94th Composite Squadron has hosted in recent months, previously holding one in November.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
