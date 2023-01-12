The 94th Composite Squadron of the Arkansas Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) is preparing to host an open house at the Conway Regional Airport on Saturday, CAP spokesman Rachel Ballard told the Log Cabin Democrat.

The open house will allow visitors to meet members of the squadron, look at exhibits on search and rescue and see the squadron’s Cessna 182, the most common aircraft used by CAP.

