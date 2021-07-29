The monthly Community Action Program for Central Arkansas commodity distribution is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, from 8-11 a.m. at 707 Robins St. Suite 118, in Conway.
The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Requirements:
Declaration of household income and photo identification.
If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person, permitting you to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only one other person.
Refer to Facebook/capcapage for more information.
