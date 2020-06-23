The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will begin the Regular and Crisis Summer Utility Assistance Program on Monday, July 13, 2020.
For your health and safety, CAPCA is accepting online, emailed, faxed or dropped off utility assistance applications only, during the COVID 19 crisis. They will be offering Regular and Crisis assistance for electricity. Beginning July 13th; applications may be made online at www.capcainc.org/liheap/ , picked up at your local county office, you may call your local office, or may be requested by email from your local county office-see below.
All interviews will be conducted by phone and/or electronic means. All interested applicants must provide proof of all household income for the previous month for all household members 18 years of age or older. If a household has not had income during the previous month you will need CAPCA’s Contribution and/or Collateral Statement. Must have a copy of both light and gas bill. A valid state or government issued ID is required.
No determination can be made until all requested information has been received by email, drop off, or text.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Tiffany Leach, Community Services Coordinator at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2134 or at 707 Robins St. Suite 700 Conway, AR 72034. FCHEAP@capcainc.org
In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator at (877) 699-6924 or at 504 S. 4th St. Heber Springs, AR 72543. PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NEW OFFICE LOCATION. CCHEAP@capcainc.org
In White County, please contact Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services Coordinator at (501)-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St. Searcy, AR 72143. WCHEAP@capcainc.org
