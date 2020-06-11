CAPCA’s Governing Board will meet electronically on Thursday, June 25, at 5 p.m.; committees will commence at 4 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals; the Governing Board will also review and adopt the 2020-2021 CSBG Grant request. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency which provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
CAPCA board to meet electronically
- Submitted by COMMUNITY ACTION PROGRAM FOR CENTRAL ARKANSAS
