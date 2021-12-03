Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Governing Board will meet electronically on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 5 p.m.; committees will commence at 4 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency that provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
