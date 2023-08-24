The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas Governing Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. The committees will meet beforehand at 4:30. The meeting will be in person and will be available electronically via Zoom. To request a link to the meeting, please email info@capcainc.org. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency that provides human and social services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
