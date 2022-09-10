The Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is closing their regular food pantry location on Robins Street permanently and will now only provide services once per month beginning Oct. 3, CAPCA announced in a press release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.

The pantry will continue to offer their Commodity Food Boxes one day per month which will typically be on the third Thursday of the month, but the nonprofit said that dates and times may vary.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

