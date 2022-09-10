The Community Action Program of Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is closing their regular food pantry location on Robins Street permanently and will now only provide services once per month beginning Oct. 3, CAPCA announced in a press release issued to the Log Cabin on Wednesday.
The pantry will continue to offer their Commodity Food Boxes one day per month which will typically be on the third Thursday of the month, but the nonprofit said that dates and times may vary.
Those who participate in the Commodity Food Boxes program must visit on the scheduled mass food distribution day to receive food assistance. Updates will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page and those with further questions that want more information can call their number at 501-329-0977.
There are still other food pantries open across Conway, including:
First United Methodist Church, which is open every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and provides a free meal every second and fourth Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church, which is open every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem House, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with appointments that must be made the day before over the phone at 501-329-4862.
Salem United Methodist Church, which is open Thursdays from 1 p.m to 3 p.m. with a photo I.D. required.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, which is open on the first and third Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Central Baptist Church, which is open on the first and third Monday of the month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a photo ID and proof of a Faulkner or Perry County address.
Soul Food Cafe, which is open on Tuesdays only for breakfast at 9 a.m., hot lunch at 12 p.m. and serves food baskets after lunch until 3 p.m.
Grace Baptist Church, which is open on the second and fourth Monday of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church, which is open on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is only available for each family once per month and requires a photo I.D.
Faith in Depth Christian Center, which is open every second and third Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For after hour emergencies, call 501-336-9890.
Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, which is open the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon.
Salvation Army, which is open on Monday, Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Tuesday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and requires proof of income for those 18 and over and a photo I.D.
First Presbyterian Church, which offers a free meal every first and third Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with a drive through service and has a pantry open by appointment that would need to be called ahead of time at 501-329-6483.
