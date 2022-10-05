The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is scheduled to hold its commodity distribution on Oct. 20, CAPCA announced in a news release on Tuesday.
The commodity distribution, a food program that helps people with low-income that are at least 60 years of age by providing them with nutritious foods, will run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 707 Robins St. in Suite 118 in Conway, the CAPCA news release read. CAPCA will distribute the commodities on a first-come, first-serve basis.
