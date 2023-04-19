The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Governing Board is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. April 27. The committees will meet beforehand at 4:30. The meeting will be available electronically via Zoom. To request a link to the meeting please email info@capcainc.org. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency which provides human and social services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Vilonia approves crypto mining site
- CHS teacher named finalist for national recognition
- Police beat 4/20/23
- Child Care Aware receives Toad Suck Daze donation
- Arkansas PBS to livestream Crystal Bridges’ evening with Cheech Marin
- CAPCA Governing Board to meet
- Mountain Home teen reported missing
- Nursing students conduct Teddy Bear Clinic
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway hires two new principals
- Community members speak against school board
- Arkansas doctor sentenced to federal prison for defrauding TRICARE
- Acxiom reduces workforce following assessment
- My First 100 Days Have Transformed Arkansas – and we’re just getting started
- Police beat 4/15/23
- Arkansas Urology welcomes new health care workers
- 35 years in federal prison for convicted cocaine trafficker
- McKnight recognized for 25 years of service
- Police beat 4/14/23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.