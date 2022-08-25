CAPCA's Governing Board will meet electronically at 4 p.m. today; committees will commence promptly at 3:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports, board vacancies, policy updates, and updates regarding the CSBG grant application.
To request a link to the meeting please email info@capcainc.org. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency which provides human and social services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.