The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Regular LiHEAP Assistance Program effective May 29, 2020.
The Crisis Program does not currently have a closing date.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Tiffany Leach at the Administrative Office at (501) 358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034.
In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or at 504 S. 4th St. – West Side, Heber Springs, AR 72543.
In White County, please contact Ashlee Riddle, Community Services Coordinator, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.