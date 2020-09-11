The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the summer LiHEAP Assistance Program effective Sept. 30, 2020, or when funding is depleted; whichever occurs first.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact April Knight at the Administrative Office at (501) 358-8653 or 707 Robins St, Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034.
In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or 504 S. 4th St, Heber Springs, AR 72543.
In White County, please contact Ashlee Riddle, Community Services Coordinator, at 501-279-2015 or 1132 Benton Ave, Searcy, AR 72143.
