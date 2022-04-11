The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) will close the Winter Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Programs effective April 29.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Shelby Tarkington, Community Programs Advocate, at the Faulkner County Support Office at 501-358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034.
In Cleburne County, please contact Tammy Hussman, Cleburne County Assistant, at 501-428-9204 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.
In White County, please contact Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services Coordinator, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.