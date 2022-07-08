The summer regular and crisis LiHEAP assistance program ran through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) will open on July 25. This is for electric assistance only.
For more information in Faulkner and White counties, contact Shelby Tarkington, community programs advocate, at the Faulkner County Support Office at 501-358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700 in Conway, or the White County Support Office at 501-279-2015 or at 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
In Cleburne County, please contact Tammy Hussman, community services assistant, at 501-428-9204 or 703 Marion St. in Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.