The summer regular and crisis LiHEAP assistance program run through the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is scheduled to open on July 10, 2023.
For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Lydia Arnold, LiHEAP Coordinator, at our Faulkner County Support Office at 501-358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034. In White and Cleburne County, please contact Junea Eubanks, Community Programs Coordinator, at our White County Support Office at 501-279-2015 or at 703 Marion St., Searcy, AR 72143. Residents in Cleburne County may call 501-428-9204.
