The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas hopes to open up its Student Market food pantry for area children over spring break, but organizers said they need more food to make this happen.
The CAPCA Student Market works to provide meals for Faulkner County students over extended school breaks such as spring break, summer break, fall break and winter break. This is the third year CAPCA has provided the Student Market to area children.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade can take advantage of the program, which aims to feed and empower youth.
“We don’t make it feel like it’s a handout,” CAPCA Community Programs Director Melissa Allen said. “We set it up like it’s a store so they feel like they’re shopping. So much thought was put into what we teach each child, how we can empower them and how we can make them feel how absolutely loved and supported they are by everyone here.”
To further empower and educate the students, staff have the children as opposed to parents fill out their Student Market applications.
“It’s all about empowering the students and making them learn how to do everything themselves,” Allen said. “It’s teaching them skills. It’s empowerment.”
Organizers are setting up to open the Student Market for spring break but cannot confirm at this time if the program will be available that week due to a shortage of lunch items.
Students a controlled number of breakfast, lunch and snack items along with a few drinks during school breaks. However, Allen said CAPCA does not have enough items in its Student Market to hand out for student lunches.
CAPCA needs canned food items, tuna, pasta and macaroni-and-cheese microwavable cups along with other items. Organizers ask that donors bring in canned items with pop tops because not all families served through the program have can openers.
“All of it should be able to be prepared without a can opener,” she said. “Everything out here are items they can prepare themselves. That’s all part of the empowerment aspect.”
The program served 43 children over Christmas break in December but is anticipating around 200 would need assistance over spring break. For the summer program, CAPCA is expecting to serve 1,000 Faulkner County students.
During the summer CAPCA Student Market program, area children are allowed to stop by every two weeks to pick up 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks and five drinks. The options vary based on donations and what can be purchased by CAPCA at the Arkansas Food Bank.
Students are also given personal hygiene items and books through the program. Books are available thanks to the Bookwork Project.
Allen said she believes the Student Market is achieving its goal to educate and empower local children.
When asked about the children’s reactions to participating in the program, Allen said one particular girl came to mind.
One little girl told staff she “was doing cartwheels on the inside” after learning she would fill out her own application and select the food she would be leaving with.
“She was so excited,” Allen said. “It made her feel special and important because she got to fill out the paperwork herself.”
Many students have asked organizers to provide milk.
Allen said organizers would like to fulfill this request but would need monetary donations to its Student Market program to make it happen.
CAPCA is located in Suite 118 at 707 Robins St. in Conway. The Student Market is set up in Suite 120.
Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Student Market or submitted online at www.capcainc.org. To send a monetary donation online, donors must specifically earmark the funds for the student pantry.
If the program receives enough lunch food donations, it would open its Student Market doors to Faulkner County children from March 23-25 to help feed students over spring break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.