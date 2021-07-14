A virtual public hearing to obtain citizen comments on the draft 2022 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Community Action Plan and budget will be at 2 p.m. July 22.
To RSVP for the hearing, email melissa.allen@capcainc.org no later than July 21. Written comments may be addressed to Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA), 707 Robins Street, Suite 118, Conway, AR 72034, or emailed to melissa.allen@capcainc.org.
During this time, the agency will obtain public comments regarding the allocation of approximately $400,289 in funds for the CSBG programs for the 2022 program year beginning Oct. 1, in Cleburne, Faulkner and White counties.
