The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is asking for volunteers for the program’s upcoming Faulkner County Student Market that begins on Dec. 19, CAPCA announced on Tuesday.

The student market, open for student households in the kindergarten-12th grades, will allow families to receive 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks and household and hygiene products, the CAPCA announcement read.

