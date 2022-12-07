The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) is asking for volunteers for the program’s upcoming Faulkner County Student Market that begins on Dec. 19, CAPCA announced on Tuesday.
The student market, open for student households in the kindergarten-12th grades, will allow families to receive 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks and household and hygiene products, the CAPCA announcement read.
The market will open on Dec. 19 at 7:15 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. Additional days the market will be open include Dec. 20, 21, 27 and 28. Per CAPCA, quantities available for families will vary depending on the date of the visit and the student must be present for families to receive services.
Operating as a curbside service, the market will be held at 707 Robins St. in Suite 120 of the Outreach Building in Conway. For more information, families are encouraged to call 501-329-3891 and dial extension number 2145.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
