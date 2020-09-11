When the pandemic hit and schools ended abruptly in March, local organizations like the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas were forced to think outside of the box and kick their efforts into overdrive to effectively serve those in need.
“I am proud of how our team jumped into action and adapted continuously to meet the needs of our community,” Melissa Allen, the director of community programs for CAPCA, said. “The sacrifices they made as front line workers during the pandemic were far reaching and they are to be commended for their service to their communities. It was a scary time and we came out of it better and stronger, it really showed us what we are capable of — absolutely anything!”
CAPCA’s Student Market typically runs over spring break, summer break, winter break and any other extended school break. This year, the program started one week before spring break and did not close up shop until mid-August.
Fundraising and community donations were crucial in keeping the market afloat.
“Instead of opening for [one] week at spring break and during the summer when schools closed we opened on March 16 and operated continuously through Aug. 12,” Allen told the Log Cabin Democrat. “The fundraising efforts and grant writing were kicked into high gear so that we could ensure there wasn’t a lapse of service and so that we could make sure students were not going without adequate nutrition during the pandemic and the summer.”
The nonprofit fed more than double the amount of students during the pandemic than it did for Spring Break 2019 and the 2019 summer break combined.
CAPCA served 35 students over spring break last year and 626 area students over the summer break. The student market program helped feed 1,740 students from March 16 to Aug. 12.
“That means we provided 159,040 meals, 159,040 snacks and 28,400 drinks [during the pandemic],” Allen said. “In addition, we provided countless hygiene and household products. It was an amazing time of service.”
CAPCA Executive Director Jennifer Welter said the organization’s work was “tremendous.”
Though the CAPCA workers worked diligently to safely give students a two-week supply of food with each visit, the organization’s director said she believes there was likely a greater need for services across the county after schools closed. With the resources and funding the program had to work with, it was only able to serve students who were able to physically go to CAPCA’s Student Market in Conway.
The program relies heavily on community donations and volunteers.
As the need for more food increased, Allen said the community really stepped up to ensure children in need would not go hungry.
“As always, our community was phenomenal,” she said. “They ensured we were able to operate during the entire pandemic.”
While providing food to families battling food insecurity, CAPCA workers also gave families financial guidance and help them get mental health services during the pandemic.
“We try to educate them instead of paying their rent or their light bill and sending them on their way,” Welter said. “We try to see what that root problem for that family was … what brought them here to help break that cycle.”
Because access to the facility’s public computer stations halted when the organization was forced to close its office, organizers decided to create an outdoor computer kiosk for area residents.
“During normal operations, each CAPCA office has computer stations that are designated for our clients to use for job searches, resume building, reporting work hours for unemployment or to obtain supporting documentation needed to apply for services, etc. Any community member in need of this service can visit our office and request access. However, during the pandemic, our offices were forced to close to the public and we quickly realized that not all community members had access to the internet, a computer or a printer and since our officers were closed, we couldn’t help,” Allen said.
Instead of ending the services, the organization obtained funding through an Entergy grant as well as through a CARES Act Community Services Block Grant to purchase supplies and create outdoor kiosks.
Faulkner County residents who need computer access can register at the CAPCA Community Outreach building, which is located outside the facility at 707 Robins St. in Conway.
The pandemic also affected one of the organization’s largest fundraisers — the National Letter Carriers Food Drive.
“For the first time in 26 years, we were not able to hold this national food drive the second Saturday in May,” Allen said. “We depend on the food collected to help operate our food pantry throughout the entire year. We have been averaging over 30,000 pounds of donated nonperishable food items each year. Since we were unable to have the food drive, our emergency food donations are critically low.”
For now, the organization continues offering curbside services to those in need. Donations can also be dropped off at CAPCA from 8 a.m. to noon and also from 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Monetary donations can be submitted through an online link at www.capcainc.org/faulkner-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.