The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas opened its Student Market food pantry for area children on Wednesday, which was even earlier than planned.
“This morning totally rocked thanks to you and some amazing volunteers and staff,” CAPCA Community Programs Director Melissa Allen said.
The market, which has provided food to area students in kindergarten through 12th grade during extended breaks from school over the past three years, served 90 children on Wednesday.
“We served 90 kids and we are so extremely low on food,” Allen said in a Facebook post. “Our kids need us so we will continue to operate. Measures are in place to limit exposure for all involved. We have volunteer spots inside and we sure could use your help.”
To volunteer, contact Allen at 501-269-9351.
CAPCA still need food donations as well. Allen asks that all items be able to be prepared without a can opener because not all families served by the pantry have one.
Over summer break, the program allows the children to pick up 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks and five drinks every two weeks. The options vary based on donations and what can be purchased by CAPCA at the Arkansas Food Bank. Because market organizers can purchase food at a discounted rate through the Arkansas Food Bank, monetary donations are welcomed because the same dollar amount a donor would use to shop for goods be stretched further by market staff at the food bank.
Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Student Market or submitted online at www.capcainc.org. To send a monetary donation online, donors must specifically earmark the funds for the student pantry.
If supplies last, the program hopes to remain open through March 25.
(0) comments
