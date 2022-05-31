The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Faulkner County Student Market is set to open next week.
The student market opens June 6 and will operate from 8:15-11:30 a.m. and 1:15-4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 707 Robins St. Suite 120 (Outreach Building) in Conway.
The market has provided food to area students in kindergarten through 12th grade during extended breaks from school over the past five years.
Over summer break, the program allows the children to pick up 14 breakfasts, 14 lunches, 28 snacks as well as household and hygiene products every two weeks while supplies last.
The options vary based on donations and what can be purchased by CAPCA at the Arkansas Food Bank.
“Quantities will vary depending on the date of visit,” CAPCA officials said.
Because market organizers can purchase food at a discounted rate through the Arkansas Food Bank, monetary donations are welcomed because the same dollar amount a donor would use to shop for goods be stretched further by market staff at the food bank.
Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the Student Market or submitted online at https://capcainc.org. To send a monetary donation online, donors must specifically earmark the funds for the student pantry.
The student market will operate as a curbside service for safety.
“Students must be present to receive services,” CAPCA said.
For more information, call 501-329-3891 ext. 2145.
