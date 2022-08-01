Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Faulkner and White County Support Offices, as well as the Cleburne County phone line, will be closed and not accepting utility assistance applications on Monday and Tuesday to allow its team time to process the extremely high volume of the utility assistance applications it has received.
“If funds are remaining, our goal is to reopen on Wednesday, Aug. 3,” CAPCA officials said in a statement.
