The monthly CAPCA commodity distribution is scheduled for Thursday, April 16, 2020, from 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 707 Robins St. Suite 118 in Conway. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of qualified applicants. Commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. REQUIREMENTS: Declaration of household income and photo identification. If you are picking up commodities for someone, you must have a signed and dated statement from that person, permitting you to pick up their commodities. You may pick up for only one other person. Refer to Facebook/capcapage for more information.
#COVID-19
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- UCA announces plans for spring commencement
- Renewal Ranch receives donation
- Ridgemere seniors hosting community egg hunt
- Conway to host weekly update to address district questions
- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State address
- Unemployment claims expected to reach 150,000 by end of week
- Public welcomed to drive-thru Easter bunny photo event
- COVID-19 numbers reach 949 in Arkansas
- Governor makes call to close schools for rest of year
- Governor plans to discuss schools, more during Monday update
- Arkansas receives first shipment of protective gear
- Church converts parking lot into 'drive-in' worship area
- Hutchinson stands by his decision to not issue stay-at-home order for Arkansas
- Governor announces testing partnership with Walmart
- SOAR Summer Games canceled amid concerns
- Governor discusses out-of-state visitor concern
- Deadline to fill out census information is Aug. 14
- Parks still open, social distancing highly encouraged
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- CAPCA to distribute food Thursday
- ACLU of Arkansas joins organizations demanding officials protect inmates from COVID-19 pandemic
- Yesterdays 4/12/20
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- ARcare Conway Primary Care Clinic offers curbside care along with telemedicine
- 4/12/2020 Police Beat
- Yesterdays 4/11/20
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway woman dies Wednesday in pedestrian accident
- Authorities asking for help to ID suspects following string of break-ins
- Public welcomed to drive-thru Easter bunny photo event
- CHS student raising money for district food boxes
- 4/7/2020 Police Beat
- Conway Corp announces promotions in cable department
- CPD offers tips following surge of break-in reports
- Hendrix College junior Coker competes in Jeopardy!
- Church converts parking lot into 'drive-in' worship area
- 4/10/2020 Police Beat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Parks still open, social distancing highly encouraged (1)
- Editorial cartoon (1)
- Sanitation department announces changes (1)
- Students hope for tolerance following bullying incident at GHS (1)
- Custom home in Conway offers stunning features throughout (1)
- Suspected COVID-19 case at Conway's Kimberly-Clark facility (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.