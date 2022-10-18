Community Action Program for Central Arkansas’ Governing Board will meet electronically at 4 p.m. Oct. 27; committees will commence promptly at 3:30 p.m.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss CSBG, ESG, LiHEAP, Weatherization and Head Start program updates, review committee reports, discuss board vacancies and conduct election to fill for secretary position, perform the Executive Director’s evaluation, and approve Head Start/Early Head Start and Migrant and Seasonal Head Start grant applications including budgets.
