The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas Governing Board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 22, at 5 p.m. The committees will meet beforehand at 4:30. The meeting will be held in person and available electronically via Zoom. To request a link to the meeting, please email info@capcainc.org. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency that provides human and social services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.

