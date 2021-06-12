Community Action Program for Central Arkansas’ (CAPCA) Governing Board will meet at 707 Robins Street in Conway, and electronically on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 5 p.m. Committees will commence at 4 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency that provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce poverty burdens.
#COVID-19
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CPS purchases disinfectant foggers for all its schools
- EcoFest organizers giving students face masks, care packages
- Arkansas to fund Wi-Fi access points for students in the state
- Vilonia School District will require all students to wear face masks
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- Arkansas records largest increase in community cases of coronavirus
- Senator tests positive for COVID-19
- State records 591 new cases, hospitalizations decrease from peak
- FCSO says it will assist businesses with mask complaints
- Confirmed coronavirus cases at FCDC
- Volunteers handing out free food for fourth consecutive week
- CHDC has 92 active COVID-19 cases
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- ACLU of Arkansas calls on General Assembly to investigate deadly PIT maneuver
- Arkansas Insurance Department announces remote testing for prospective insurance producers
- Yesterdays 6/12/21
- New releases at Faulkner County Library
- CAPCA's Governing Board to meet
- Police beat 6/12/21
- Demolition of original Sallie Cone Preschool structure begins
- Hiland named DPS chief legal counsel
Most Popular
Articles
- Arkansas records 990 new cases of COVID-19
- CJHS cheerleader crowned Teen Little Miss Arkansas
- Greenbrier sanitation services shifting soon
- CFD Bomb Squad responds when buried grenade is unearthed
- SBA Launches ‘Community Navigator Pilot’ Program Application
- Gavin Lee Wagster
- Police beat 6/8/21
- CPD seeks missing man
- Conway School Board to discuss reorganization
- Police beat 6/5/21
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.