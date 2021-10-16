Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA) Governing Board will meet electronically on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.; committees will commence at 4 p.m. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss program updates, committee reports and funding proposals. CAPCA is a private nonprofit agency that provides programs and services that empower lives and reduce the burdens of poverty.
#COVID-19
